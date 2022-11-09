The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has applauded the decision of the federal government to suspend the planned termination of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for former agitators in the Niger Delta region.

MOSIEND national president, Ambassador Kennedy Tonjo West, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, described the action as “a welcomed development.”

West stated that the suspension of the planned termination was timely and healthy for both the federal government and the Niger Delta region, in terms of peace, security and business.

The statement reads in part: “The suspension of the plan termination of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for ex-agitators in the Niger Delta is a welcome development.

“Again, the federal Glgovernment has heeded to the general voice of the people of the region as it concerns the wellbeing of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. It is timely and healthy for both the federal government and the region in terms of peace, security and business.

“For MOSIEND, we commend the federal government for retracing their steps. While the Amnesty programme is not an endless programme, the federal government should address the reason for the agitation at the first place, which is developing the region and allowing the people to manage as well as control their resources.

“Also, to implement the spirit and letter that established the Amnesty programme, which is quality education, entrepreneurship and vocational training for the beneficiaries.

“We commend the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Ndiomo (Rtd) for being a good messenger and ambassador for furnishing the government on the true position of the people of the region.

“Going forward, the beneficiaries that have not been paid their stipends for the months of September and October should be paid promptly, while education, vocational and entrepreneurship training should commence in earnest.

“It is important to remind beneficiaries that Amnesty programme will not continue for ever, hence, they should make hay while the sun shines and a stich in time save nine.”