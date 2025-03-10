The Senator representing Enugu West, Osita Ngwu, has congratulated the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, over his conferment with a Doctor of Humane Letters (DHL) degree by the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in recognition of his transformative impact on education in the state.

Ngwu, who is also the Senate Minority Whip, described the award as a testament to Mbah’s “tireless efforts in transforming the education sector in Enugu State.”

Governor Mbah has been widely praised for prioritising education and human capital development. His administration has allocated over 33% of Enugu State’s annual budget to education, drawing commendation from stakeholders.

“The ongoing construction of 260 Smart Green Schools for experiential learning is a game-changer for our children, and we cannot thank him enough for this initiative,” Senator Ngwu stated.

The Smart Green Schools project was designed to modernise learning infrastructure across the state, ensuring that students can access technology-driven and environmentally sustainable educational facilities.

Senator Ngwu emphasised that his constituents in Enugu West District were among the key beneficiaries of Governor Mbah’s leadership, highlighting the positive impact of the state’s education policies on local communities.

“We are grateful for its positive impact on our communities. His leadership has inspired a new generation of leaders, and we are confident that his legacy will endure for generations to come,” he added.

Senator Ngwu expressed his support and best wishes, saying: “We pray that God will protect and guide Governor Mbah to remain committed to his vision of creating a brighter future for our people. “