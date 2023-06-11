Enyimba FC Win 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier League Title

Enyimba FC has claimed a ninth Nigeria Premier League title following a 1-1 draw against Rivers United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant top the NPL Super Six playoff standings with nine points from five games.

Ekenne Awazie gave Enyimba the lead six minutes before the break after Enyimba failed to clear their lines.

Rivers United fought back and got the equaliser through Nyima Nwagua three minutes after the break.

Enyimba will also compete in the CAF Champions League next season.