EPL: Aston Villa Trash Everton 4-0 At Villa Park

Aston Villa recovered from their opening Premier League defeat at Newcastle by thumping woeful Everton 4-0 at Villa Park on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s Villa were heavily beaten 5-1 last weekend but got their campaign up and running at home with the impressive Leon Bailey having a hand in two goals.

Fine work from the fleet-footed winger allowed him to create the opener for skipper John McGinn, who clipped home a first-time finish from close range.

The hosts doubled their lead on 24 minutes courtesy of Douglas Luiz’s penalty after the referee adjudged Jordan Pickford to have brought down Ollie Watkins in the box.

Villa were carving Everton open with ease and Jamaica international Bailey pounced to net their third after the break, punishing Toffees defender Michael Keane’s poor clearance.

England keeper Pickford made a stunning reaction save to deny Moussa Diaby’s thunderous volley but more shambolic defending from the away side gifted Jhon Duran a fourth.

Everton substitute Arnaut Danjuma forced Emiliano Martinez into a decent save but Sean Dyche’s side have now lost their opening two games this season.

And a wretched afternoon for the visitors was made worse with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi both hobbling off injured.