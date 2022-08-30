Scott Parker has been sacked as Bournemouth head coach following the club’s record 9-0 trashing at Liverpool.

Parker left Fulham and took charge of Bournemouth 14 months ago, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League behind his former club last season.

Bournemouth co-owner, Maxim Demin, said in a statement: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

“That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Meanwhile, Gary O’Neil takes interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

The Cherries are 16th in the Premier League table and host Wolves on Wednesday night.

Parker is the earliest Premier League sacking since Paul Sturrock was dismissed by Southampton in August 2004.

So far this summer, Bournemouth have signed Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough and Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord alongside the free transfers of Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell and Neto.

Bournemouth entertain Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday and then have a run of eight games with fixtures against none of the traditional ‘big six’.