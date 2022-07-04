Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed in principle to join Manchester United football club.

The midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 just 13 months ago.

It is believed that the Danish star will first have to undergo ‘significant’ medical tests.There is still work to be done at United to finalise the proposed three-year deal.

The 30-year-old seems to have turned down an offer from his ex-club, Brentford.

Eriksen has been weighing up offers from United and Brentford – where he spent the second half of last season – but has decided to sign for United until 2025.

Eriksen scored one and assisted four in 11 games during the second-half of last season at Brentford .

The Bees held ‘positive talks’ with Eriksen at the end of last month and were hopeful to lure the playmaker back to West London.

However, Eriksen’s decision to join United is a huge boost for the club’s new boss, Erik Ten Hag, who is still waiting to make his first signing at the Old Trafford.