The National Examinations Council (NECO) has stated that it has not scheduled any examination for Saturday July 9, 2022 in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for shool-based candidates.

The examination body said its position was contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the Council had scheduled examination for July 9, 2022, which is Sallah Day (Eid- Adha).

In a press statement on Monday, NECO’s head of information and public relations division, Azeez Sani, said the Concil was conscious of the importance of religious festivals and has always made adequate provision for such in fixing examination dates.

“The Council has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, 8th July to Wednesday, 13th July, 2022 in the On-going Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School based candidates to enable Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival.

“It would be recalled that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School based Candidates commenced on 27th June, and will end on 12th August, 2022,” he added.