Premier League leaders Liverpool regained their seven-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 victory over lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday, thanks to goals from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal secured a 2-0 away win against Leicester City on Saturday, which had seen the second-placed side close the gap on the leaders to four points after Mikel Merino netted two late goals to secure the victory at Leicester ahead of Liverpool’s match against Wolverhampton.

Arne Slot’s team appeared to be cruising at 2-0 after Díaz bundled in a goal on 15 minutes and won a penalty later in the half for strike partner Salah to convert with ease—making Salah’s 23rd league goal as the league’s leading marksman.

However, Wolves, fighting for their lives near the bottom of the table, gave Liverpool a few frights and capitalised on a sloppy second half when Matheus Cunha curled a low shot brilliantly past Alisson in the 67th minute.

In a tense finale, Liverpool held on to the win, bringing their points total to 60 and keeping them on track for the title, with nearest rivals Arsenal on 53 points. Both teams have 13 matches left.

“We just managed to dig deep,” Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said. “The second half was a slog, everyone gets nervous. But it’s a massive win for us and another game down.”

Wolves sit 17th with 19 points, just two above the relegation zone.

Although Liverpool were far from their best, particularly in a nervy second half, the victory was a huge relief following a week of unusual slip-ups, including an FA Cup defeat to second-tier Plymouth and a last-gasp equaliser from Everton against them in the league.

“We’d love to dominate for the full 90 minutes, but it is the Premier League, and Wolves can punish you and create dangerous moments. It says a lot that we kept fighting, kept going, and got the three points,” said Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

“At times, we were sloppy as well, and we couldn’t keep the ball as well as we can.”