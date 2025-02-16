A police Inspector identified as Haruna Mohammed was on Sunday found dead in an hotel room he earlier checked in with a female companion at the Akute area of Ogun State.

The late policeman reportedly arrived at the Super G Royal Hotel, located at 11 Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi, Akute with the woman, now at-large midnight of Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Manager of the hotel, one Deborah Adejobi reportedly found the room where the policeman and his female partner had checked in unlocked at about 8:52 am.

Police memo on the incident said Adejobi discovered Inspector Mohammed’s lifeless body while the woman had escaped from the hotel.

The owner of the hotel, Mr Abiodun Olagunju reported the case to the police.

The absconder woman, according to the memo, had earlier visited the reception at about 6am to request for table water.

However, police have described Mohammed’s death as unnatural and have removed and deposited his remains at the Life Channel Mortuary in Olambe, also in Akute area of the state.