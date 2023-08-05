In a surprising turn of events, an old tweet from the Nigerian-British entrepreneur and CEO of CcHub, Olatunbosun Tijani, lambasting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2019 over power grabbing narrative, has resurfaced on social media, causing quite a stir.

Ironically, the tweet, which criticised Tinubu at the time, has raised controversy, given that Tijani is one of the ministerial nominees in the second batch forwarded to the Senate by President Tinubu.

Tijani, who is well-known for his leadership in expanding CcHub across Nigeria, Kenya, and Namibia, holds an impressive academic background, boasting two degrees from the University of Jos and an M.Sc in Information Systems and Management from the Warwick Business School in England. He has also completed a Ph.D program in Innovation and Economic Development at the University of Leicester.

The controversial tweet, dated July 23, 2019, was a response to several individuals and it read, “It is becoming the norm. Tinubu fed them that rubbish narrative with his ‘serving power a la carte’ wisdom. Go invest your time and money into your business if you want to propagate such a rubbish narrative.”

Following the tweet’s resurfacing, social media users weighed in on the matter. One netizen with the handle #Optimistic Ade questioned Tijani’s stance, stating, “Do you now agree that power is never served a la carte and it is never a rubbish narrative? I am glad that the investment you and your colleagues made in the development of Tinubu’s policy in the digital economy has finally produced a result. Congratulations, Dr. Bosun.”

Another netizen, using the handle #ghostskeen, commented, “Tinubu is really something. Now you have to work with him and prove your mettle, otherwise, your own go worse pass people you condemned. Talk is cheap sha.”

The online debate didn’t end there, as a user #xagreat chimed in, saying, “Let’s see if you will accept or reject the ministerial appointment by Tinubu. Seems you might be served power a la Carte too.”

Another social media user, #ThatIsokoLawyer, humorously added, “Eziokwu! The rest is history today. Are you not on the List, Sir? Do you see this internet ehn? Na kaka wen hit table fan and e con deh blow scatter everywhere.”

As the resurfaced tweet continues to spark heated discussions on social media, it remains to be seen how this revelation will impact Tijani’s ministerial nomination and subsequent confirmation by the Senate and the dynamics between him and President Tinubu.

LEADERSHIP reports that Tijani was one of the ministerial nominees, who appeared before the Senate for screening this Saturday, the more reason why the controversy over his past anti-Tinubu tweet raged on.