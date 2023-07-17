Ogoni Clean-up: HYPREP Recruits 500 Youths For Security Surveillance

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has recruited 500 youths for the security surveillance of clean-up sites and other facilities in Ogoniland of Rivers State.

HYPREP project coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, disclosed this on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while speaking at a one-day regional strategy meeting on the ongoing Ogoni clean-up, organised by a civil society organisation, Peoples Advancement Centre (PAC).

Zabbey said: “What we have been doing in the past weeks is to organise think-tanks with our technical support partners, UNEP and Shell, ensuring that we have in place, drawings that fill for purpose, we have in place power project that is fill for purpose.

“So, we have engaged a lot of think-tanks to strengthen that purpose. All of them will happen concurrently with the remediation work in the dryland area and shoreline clean up in the wetland area.

“So, if you put all these together with the recruitment and deployment of 500 youths that will serve as civil surveillance officials because, now, we are migrstini from kinetic approach to security to non-knetic approach.