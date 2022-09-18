The big news before this game was Son Heung-min being dropped to the bench and the big news after the game is how the forward came on as a sub to score a remarkable 14-minute hat-trick.

It was breathtaking from start to finish as Youri Tielemans’ penalty gave Leicester the lead after six minutes, before Harry Kane equalised for Spurs just two minutes later with a back post header.

Eric Dier also used his head to put the hosts in front as he flicked home a corner. But the bottom-of-the-table Foxes responded well and had plenty of chances to equalise before James Maddison sent a brilliant first-time finish past Hugo Lloris four minutes before half-time.

Spurs were back in front only two minutes after the break through Rodrigo Bentancur’s first goal for the club before Son came on just before the hour mark. The rest was just extraordinary. Two stunning finishes from outside of the box and then a finish inside the box that was originally ruled out for offside before VAR gave the goal.

Spurs go level on points with league leaders Manchester City, while Leicester’s woes continue as they remain bottom of the table with just one point. After six successive defeats, how long does Brendan Rodgers have left?