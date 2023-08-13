JUST-IN: Unknown Gunmen Burn Down Imo Monarch’s Palace

Unknown gunmen have set ablaze the palace of the traditional ruler of Ndia Iche Arondizuogu community in Ideato North local government area of Imo State, Eze Kanu Ikenolu.

The incident has created palpable tension in the community as villagers, including members of the household of the monarch, have fled for safety.

LEADERSHIP gathered that on arrival at the palace, the attackers threw explosives into the mansion, which led to the burning of the house and vehicles parked within the premises.

Our correspondent learnt that the royal compound, which houses the traditional ruler’s home and his palace, was heavily damaged by the invaders.

An eyewitness’ account revealed that properties worth millions of Naira were damaged by the hoodlums.

According to the eyewitness, “The palace of His Royal Highness Eze Ikenolu, the Eze of Ndia Iche Arondizuogu has been invaded by the unknown gunmen and the people are in the bushes now.

“Up till now, no response from the Police about the palace of HRH Eze Kanu in Ndianiche Arondizuogu, where cars, house, and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. Or is Arondizuogu no longer part of Imo State?”

However, when contacted, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, stressing that “frantic investigation efforts are on top gear to arrest the culprits and bring them to face the law of the land.”