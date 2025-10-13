Equatorial Guinea has parted ways with coach Juan Micha and dismissed several key players following a strike that prevented the team from travelling to Malawi for a World Cup qualifier, putting them at risk of sanctions from FIFA.

Among those removed from the squad is veteran captain Emilio Nsue, as officials confirmed yesterday. Key players refused to travel for the crucial qualifier, citing ongoing complaints regarding conditions and financial issues.

Micha’s dismissal was announced via social media by the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation, which stated, “Players called up for these FIFA matches who wish to continue representing their country have the opportunity to submit their names for selection. Those who do not will be deemed to have opted out.”

A new squad has been announced for Monday’s match against Liberia, with Casto Nopo appointed as interim coach. The new roster excludes many players who participated in the last Cup of Nations, where Equatorial Guinea achieved a major upset by defeating hosts Ivory Coast 4-0.