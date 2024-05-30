Ad

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Chioma Okoli has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage amid the ongoing legal battle between her and Erisco Foods over her social media review of the latter’s tomato puree.

The revelation underscored the immense stress she has endured during her ongoing legal ordeal.

Chioma’s counsel, Barrister Inibehe Effiong, disclosed this on his X handle on Wednesday. He wrote, “I can confirm that Chioma Okoli suffered a miscarriage and lost her pregnancy. I made this disclosure to the Honourable Court during yesterday’s proceedings and it was reported by pressmen who were in the court.”

Effiong further explained, “Prior to yesterday, we decided to keep this information private and to only disclose it in the court. I am only stating this here due to the fact that the Court is already aware of it and many people are asking for confirmation.” He emphasised, “The evidence of the miscarriage is before the Court, it is not for the media.”

Chioma’s legal ordeal continues as Effiong confirmed her recent court appearance. “I can also confirm that she was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday on a two-count charge of alleged ‘cyberstalking’ to which she pleaded not guilty,” he stated. Chioma has been remanded in Suleja Custodial Centre in Niger State pending the ruling on her bail application, set for Friday, May 31, 2024.

Effiong urged the public to respect the sensitivity of the situation, saying, “Please, those asking me questions about her case and her current condition should understand that there is a limit to what I can publicly say at this time.” He concluded with a hopeful note, “History will vindicate the just.”

Recall that the controversy dates back to September 24, 2023, when Chioma was arrested following her negative review of Erisco’s tomato puree on Facebook.

The incident, which was reported by LEADERSHIP in March, highlighted the backlash Erisco Foods faced due to Chioma’s detention. Describing her experience as harrowing, Okoli, a mother of three and pregnant with her fourth child at the time, recounted being held in a leaky cell and forced to agree to a public apology for her bail—a condition she later renounced after her release.