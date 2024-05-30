Ad

Lagos State government has said those who lost properties in a recent fire incident that occurred in Dosunmu market in Lagos Island will be compensated to alleviate their losses.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Hon. (Mrs) Bola Olumegbon-Lawal revealed this at the Ministerial Press briefing organised by the government to commemorate the one year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s tenure in Lagos.

Rendering the reports of the Office in last one year, Olumegbon-Lawal said activities of the CBD management office, tailored towards impacting positively on stakeholders, are hinged on four cardinal points namely: Environmental Sanitation and Beautification; Traffic Management; Safety and Security, as well as Stakeholders Engagement in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration.

She explained that efforts are being made to compensate all those that lost properties in the recent inferno at Dosunmu Street in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“I can tell you that the state government has been compiling names of those affected and estimates of the properties affected in the unfortunate incident. Therefore, all the affected people can be rest assured that the state government will adequately compensate all of them without any prejudice”, Olumegbon-Lawal.

She further disclosed that the office worked closely with other government agencies like Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Fire Services, Lagos State Safety Commission and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), amongst others, to achieve the modest accomplishments recorded within the last one year.

He called for greater synergy of operations among all government agencies operating within the CBD to achieve a greater goal in the next three years.

The Special Adviser disclosed that the agency is in talks with private investors to construct a multi-layer car park within the Lagos Island Business District to address the issue of illegal parking and traffic congestion in the area.

She also said that the agency will soon provide medical cubicles within the markets to bring primary healthcare to the residents, business owners and visitors in the Business Districts.

She pointed out that the state government has expended enormous resources on beautification, painting, rebranding, reconstruction and general uplifting of Lagos Island CBD axis to ensure that a serene and conducive environment is in place for business to thrive.