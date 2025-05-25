Esports on Saturday made an historic debut as a demonstration sport at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged ‘Gateway Games’ in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fast growing sport worth $180 billion global value was on full display at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Esports Federation, Damilola Pedro, described the feat at the NSF as a bold step towards developing the sport in Nigeria

She told newsmen that the sport had the potential to engage the youths and contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation.

”Today at the National Sports Festival Gateway Games 2024, we are not just adding another game, we are making a very bold statement.

”Esports is taking the stage. With it, so is the voice of an entire generation that has long been ignored, misunderstood, and underestimated.

”Because numbers don’t lie and so let me set the facts. The video game industry is worth over $180 billion, larger than the film and music industry combined,” she said.

Pedro said the gaming industry had more than 3.3 billion players worldwide and Nigeria must begin to put in place structures to play globally.

“In 2023 alone, eSports tournaments paid out over $350 million in prize money,.

“Nigeria, with over 70 per cent of its population under the age of 30, is not just ripe for this moment — we are the movement.

“Esports is not just gaming; it is strategy, communication, leadership, and performance under pressure,” she explained.

Pedro said that at a time of rising unemployment, the eSports industry offers a new frontier for employment, education and empowerment.

She expressed appreciation to the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) for embracing innovation and supporting the inclusion of eSports in the NSF.

Pedro appealed to the media to join the Federation in setting the right narrative for eSports for better public understanding and acceptance.

Earlier, President of the Nigeria ESports Federation, Messiah Makori said the debut of the sport at NSF marks the beginning of bigger achievements in the country.

NAN reports that the ESports Federation was officially inaugurated by the NSC in February with the mandate to empower Nigerian youth positively through digital gaming.

With the debut of eSports at the festival, the sport is now better positioned to raise more awareness, contribute to youth empowerment and global economic participation.(NAN)