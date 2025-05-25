Ex-Manchester United defender, Rafael, has advised manager Ruben Amorim to offload Rasmus Hojlund and bring in Victor Osimhen this summer.

Hojlund has failed to impress for the Red Devils during his second season at Old Trafford.

The Denmark international has scored only four goals in the Premier League and six in the Europa.

Rafael has now said that ahead of next season, United needs to bring in Osimhen to bolster their squad.

“Osimhen, I love him, he’s a very good player. I have to say I prefer him over Hojlund for sure. He’s 100%.

“I’m not a fan of Hojlund, I hope he gets better. I don’t know if he will stay at Manchester United or not,” the three-time Premier League winner told RG.

Osimhen’s season-long loan Galatasaray is set to come to an end, but the Super Eagles striker is not expected to be at Napoli next season.

However, he is set to win the top scorer award in Turkey after netting 25 times in 29 games.