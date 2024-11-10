Harmattan season is just in, and you do not want to be caught drooling. Keeping up with the environmental changes is one way to get ready and maintain health and wellness. “The Harmattan is a season in West Africa that occurs between the end of November and the middle of March. It is characterized by the dry and dusty northeastern trade wind” Wikipedia.

Have you noticed someone sneezing around you lately? Did they do right by you, by covering their sneeze or did you bless them irrespective? There are preventive measures we must take to keep healthy in this season. It is time to change your dress sense, boost your immune system and make some changes generally.

How To Survive The Harmattan Season In Nigeria:

Adjustable Outfits: If you have ever stayed in Jos, you will realize that you must cover up during the wee hours, loosen up at noon and get padded at dusk. That is like having a complete season in a day. The reason why protective but adjustable outfits are not only smart but important. “Thick and heat-absorbable clothes keep heat released from the body trapped inside and limit the radiation of heat to the surroundings. Hand gloves and well-covered shoes also provide enough warmth that you need. Consider a hat and sunglasses for added protection” Medbury medical blog.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking lots of fluid drinks this season can help keep the skin from the intense dryness that the season brings. Vitamin-rich drinks will boost the immune system against allergies that the dry air carries.

Vitamin C-rich foods and drinks: Helps the immune system to be ready to fight against diseases. Dusty haze carries a lot of bacteria that gets into our nose and throat. Avoiding irritants and managing stress can also contribute to healthy choices. However, if your catarrh persists or is accompanied by other concerning symptoms, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment” OneWellbeck

Moisturize regularly: Helping the skin retain moisture during this period is optimum. Washing your hands often helps keep you safe from bacteria. That is why hand creams are essential in this period to reduce dryness. “Amongst the many effects of harmattan, the skin suffers the most because it is the most exposed. To prevent the skin from getting flaky, dry, chapped and dehydrated, there are some simple basic steps to take to ensure our skin remains hydrated, well-nourished and supple throughout the dry season” Integrated healthcare.

The Must-Haves for Harmattan Essential Includes:

Essential oils and moisturizing lotions for skin

Water to keep you hydrated throughout the day

Lip balm to prevent chapped lips

Face masks and scarf to cover the face in case of a dusty haze

Sunglasses to protect the eyes from dusty haze

Adjustable styles to give you comfort throughout the day

Protective hairstyles to prevent hair damage due to dryness

A handkerchief and face towels come in handy to prevent spreading to others while sneezing.

As Harmattan sweeps through, it reminds us of the need to stay mindful of our health and well-being. By taking small, intentional steps—staying hydrated, dressing for warmth, nourishing our skin, and supporting our immune system—we can embrace the season comfortably and healthily. Harmattan isn’t just about enduring dryness and dust; it’s an opportunity to double down on self-care, protecting ourselves and those around us from the harsher effects. Let’s remember that every thoughtful choice we make, from moisturizing to covering our sneezes, strengthens our resilience in this season. Embrace Harmattan with warmth, health, and the peace that comes from knowing you’re fully prepared.