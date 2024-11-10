As part of measures to discourage open defecation by the people, the Kwara State government has embarked on the construction of public toilets in some parts of Ilorin, the state capital.

The public lavatory projects are sited at Eruda, Balogun Alanamu and Abata Asunkere communities, all in Ilorin metropolis.

During an inspection visit to the project sites, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Usman Lade, charged the contractors handling the projects to deliver quality job according to specifications.

He also urged the contractors to speed up the pace of work on the projects, adding that the defects identified in the projects should be fixed as directed.

Lade said the construction indicates of the commitment of the state government to eradicate open defecation in Ilorin metropolis and the state in general.

He warned residents against the practice of open defecation noting its health challenges to the community.

The commissioner further advised residents in the locations of the public toilets to ensure their judicious use upon completion.