A group of ethnic youth leaders, the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) said it has uncovered what it described as organised plot to discredit the new cash withdrawal limit policy recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group claimed that politicians, who have stolen from the nation’s treasury were those behind the plot.

The NEYLC is made up of Oduduwa Youths Movement, South-South Youth Groups, Northern Youth Groups, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Middle-Belt and South-West Youths Groups.

The Ethnic Youth leaders made their position known at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, which was addressed by Barr. Comrade Abang.

The youth leaders claimed that they were aware that huge money has been mobilised in foreign currency to execute the plot against the new CBN policy.

They said: “Ethnic youth leaders have uncovered a well orchestrated plot to discredit the CBN’s cash withdrawal limits by politicians with stolen funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These politicians with ill-gotten wealth are clearly not comfortable with the apex bank’s plan to get the system sanitised, hence their decision to frustrate the plan by all means.

“Their plans include moves to attack and undermine President Buhari govt’s cash withdrawal limit beginning from next week.

“To achieve their devilish aim, these rogue politicians have mobilised $2million to fight cash limit policy next week.

“We urge security agencies, including anti-graft bodies to b on the lookout for these persons who will be moving money around for this satanic assignment. All of them must be apprehended and brought to book.”