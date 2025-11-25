The Etsu of Bassa Nge Kingdom in Kogi State, North Central Nigeria, Alhaji Abu Ali, is dead.

Ali, born in 1946, passed away at the age of 79.

Advertisement

He died in the early hours of Monday due to complications arising from old age.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo confirmed his death in a post on his Facebook wall.

“We Just Lost His Majestic King, Alhaji Abu Ali, The Etsu of Bassa-Nge Kingdom.

Advertisement

“May your Soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus.

The late king was a retired Brigadier General and was the military governor of Bauchi State from September 4, 1990, to January 1992.

He was the father of the late Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali, a decorated Nigerian Army officer celebrated for his bravery in the fight against Boko Haram.

Muhammad Abu Ali commanded the 272 Task Force Tank Battalion and was instrumental in the liberation of several towns.

He was tragically killed in an ambush in November 2016.

The late Etsu Bassa Nge, while serving as the military governor of Bauchi State, commissioned several projects, including the Bauchi township Water project and the completion of hospital projects.

He also took measures to quell a 1991 riot in Tafawa Balewa, which involved imposing a curfew and deploying soldiers.

He is expected to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites at Ugboloko, Bassa Local Government, Kogi State.