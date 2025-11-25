The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has stated that adopting innovative, multidimensional intelligence approaches is crucial for Nigeria to effectively counter evolving security threats, such as terrorism, cyberattacks, and transnational organised crime.

Lawan made the remarks yesterday in Abuja while representing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the opening of the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2025.

The conference is scheduled to be held from November 24 to 28, 2025.

In his opening address, Senator Lawan highlighted the relevance of the conference theme, “The Role of Multi-Source Intelligence Innovation in National Security,” noting that it aligns with the growing need for integrated, technology-driven intelligence solutions.

He emphasised the critical importance of fusing various intelligence streams to generate actionable insights for national defence.

“The complexities of today’s security landscape have made it imperative for intelligence agencies to adopt innovative approaches to safeguard Nigeria’s national interests. This conference, therefore, provides a strategic opportunity to examine how multi-source intelligence can be effectively harnessed to enhance situational awareness, strengthen early warning systems, and support evidence-based decision-making,” he said.

He urged participants to explore how emerging tools such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics can strengthen multi-source intelligence operations in Nigeria, while commending the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for its ongoing efforts in data integration and inter-agency collaboration.

Senator Lawan also praised the unique format of the conference, which features joint presentations by Defence Advisers/Attachés and State Office Coordinators.

“The synergy between both components reinforces the whole-of-government approach needed to counter emerging threats and enhance national resilience. The Defence Attachés System remains vital in facilitating defence diplomacy, while State Office Coordinators serve as the agency’s backbone for ground-level intelligence collection,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of partnerships, he urged Defence Advisers to deepen bilateral and multilateral engagements. He called on State Office Coordinators to intensify collaboration with local security agencies for effective intelligence fusion.

He commended the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, for his foresight in hosting the conference, and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Defence Attachés and State Office Coordinators to Nigeria’s security.

“Your collective commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s security interests, both at home and abroad, is commendable and reflects the spirit of professionalism that defines the DIA,” he said.

Encouraging active participation, he expressed confidence that the conference’s outcomes would provide valuable direction for strengthening Nigeria’s national and regional security frameworks.