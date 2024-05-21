A foundation founded by the Etsu Nupe and chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has provided medical support for about 10,000 people.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, who spoke at the inauguration of the initiative, said the programme came at a time when most Nigerians could not afford to pay for medical care.

Sultan Abubakar therefore lauded the efforts of Etsu Nupe in taking the gauntlet to invest in the health care of his subjects.

He called for collaboration to reduce poverty and improve public health because it was the only way the long term objectives of the Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation could be achieved and sustained.

Also in his message, the governor of Niger State Mohammed Umaru Bago, directed ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to work closely with the foundation to achieve the desired objectives aimed at complementing the state government’s efforts to accelerate development in the state.

Governor Bago who was represented by the commissioner for environment, Alhaji Yakubu Kolo, applauded Etsu Nupe’s initiative to cater for the welfare of the common person in the society.

The Etsu Nupe in his speech reiterated his commitment to ensuring an improved society adding that the measure was to complement government’s efforts in all sectors hence medical team was invited from the

United States of America USA, to attend to 10,000 patients with various ailments in Nupe land.

The leader of the visiting medical team from the USA, Jean Alfred, said they were out to curb poverty on the African continent through medical outreaches and other humanitarian services.