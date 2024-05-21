Lagos State government yesterday disclosed that its agency, the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency,(LASRRA) has so far registered 6, 083,481 residents.

Commissioner for Science and Technology Tunbosun Alake, stated this at the Ministerial briefing at Alausa, while presenting the scorecard of the first year of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office. He said the LASRRA has also registered over two million children.

‘’The need to integrate the residents of Lagos State into e-government initiatives to enable the services provided by it to be fully utilized and also provide an accurate picture for government’s policy and planning was the brain behind the creation of LASRRA.

‘’LASRRA bill was passed and signed into law on 27 June, 2011. The project was formally launched and Registration flagged off on the 19th September, 2013 by His Excellency, Mr Babatunde Fashola. The agency is to capture the database of over 20 million Lagosians for the purpose of government’s planning and formulation of policies for the people.

‘’It is an autonomous Agency, under the Ministry of Science & Technology.

Alake also noted that the Metro Fibre Project will deliver three thousand kilometres of Optic Fibre and ducts for increase in digital penetration across the state.

He however, said the phase one of the project which is about two thousand seven hundred kilometres of unified fiber ducts across the state has been completed.

According to him, the state government through the Science Research and Innovation Council has also supported over 50 researches in the innovation and technology sector.

‘’About 800 million Naira has been expended on the research and on more than 60 ICT startups in collaboration with private private capital investors,’’ he said.