Everton are set to open talks with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford over a new contract that they hope will keep him at the club for the rest of his career.

He has made 322 appearances since joining the club from Sunderland in 2017 for £30m, a British record for a keeper.

Pickford, whose current deal expires in 2027, has won the Everton player of the year award four times, including the past three seasons.

Everton have endured a tumultuous few seasons before the takeover was completed in December.

Pickford has played a major role in helping Everton retain their Premier League status despite managerial sackings, financial rule breaches and points deductions.

Manager David Moyes sees Pickford as key players in his side alongside defenders James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, who signed a new five-year deal in July.

Pickford has won 76 caps, second only to Peter Shilton among England keepers.

Pickford has played at three major tournaments, reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.