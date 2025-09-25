Nasarawa State governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, has mourned the passing of a former deputy governor of the state, Senator Solomon Ewuga.

The late Ewuga, a former Nigerian minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), died on Tuesday from an undisclosed illness at the age of 70.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Governor Sule described the deceased, who represented Nasarawa North, as a great loss to the state and to the country at large.

The governor said Ewuga was a grassroots politician, an astute administrator and a patriot who left indelible footprints in the political evolution of his home state.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that I, on behalf of the government and people of Nasarawa State, mourn the passing of a distinguished son of our dear state and a statesman of remarkable standing, Senator Solomon Ewuga.

“Our state has lost a consummate grassroots politician, an astute administrator, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the service of Nasarawa State and Nigeria.

“In his dealings as deputy governor, minister and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the late Ewuga exemplified commitment, humility and uncommon courage in leadership.

“His death is not only a personal loss to his family and the Eggon nation but also to the entire Nasarawa community, where his contributions to political development, peace-building and the nurturing of young leaders will remain indelible.

“At this moment of grief, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, the Eggon traditional council, associates and all the people of Nasarawa State.

“We pray the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest and give all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“May his legacy of service, courage and dedication continue to inspire generations to come,” he stated.