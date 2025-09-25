The Hazras Charity Foundation (HCF), in partnership with Muslims Aid Australia International (MAA) in Nigeria, has distributed 800 food packs to households affected by recent flooding in Mokwa local government area of Niger State.

The intervention, sponsored by MAA International, targeted the most vulnerable groups, including widows, orphans, internally displaced persons, and low-income families.

Each household received essential food items such as rice, beans, cassava flakes, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning and sugar.

At the event, Hajiya Lauratu Ado Diso, BoT chairlady and Dr Abdullateef Abdulkadir, national chairman of HCF, said, “This project reflects the shared spirit of compassion and humanitarian solidarity. We remain grateful to MAA International for its support and reaffirm our commitment to serving vulnerable communities with transparency, accountability, and dignity.”

HCF acknowledges the dedication of its staff and volunteers, whose resilience made the project successful despite challenges, including logistical difficulties and community pressures.

Before the distribution, HCF leadership visited key stakeholders, including the Etsu Nupe Palace, the Ministry of Budget and Planning, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to ensure effective collaboration and transparency.