In what many observers believe is a step towards dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has set up a nine- member committee to determine his political direction.

Candido, who announced the setting up of the committee in Abuja yesterday, said the committee would consider options and alternatives, so that at the end of the day take a position that would be of greater interest to everyone.

He said himself and his supporters had suffered a lot of humiliation, molestation and intimidation in APC because of his desire to go for one office or the other.

Recall that Candido, who picked a form to contest for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives, withdrew from the race, citing irregularities in the conduct of the primaries, for his decision.

Though Candido did not clearly mention that he would defect with his supporters from the APC, but added that the committee would evaluate developments of the past few months and consider whether his supporters would remain in the APC or not

According to him: “Considering the fact that we suffered a lot of humiliation, molestation, and we also passed through a lot of intimidation as people who desire to go for one office or the other.

“Therefore, we have already set up a committee that will take a look at our next political direction.

“When we say we setting up a committee on political direction, it does not mean we are opting out, we are only asking for various options.

“So, the committee is going to consider options and alternatives, so that at the end of the day, we will take a position that would be of greater interest to everyone,” he said.

Candido continued: “There have been questioned by APC supporters of where we will go from here, considering the fact that we suffered a lot of humiliation, intimidation and molestation in the hands of the party since the area council party primaries till now.

“All of you are witnesses to the fact that we passed through hell in the hands of our great party that we love so much and care for,” he said.