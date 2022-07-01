In line with his planned reforms of the state-owned media organisations, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has directed the closure of the Nigerian Observer newspaper for one month to prepare for its re-launch.

In a statement, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq, said, “The Edo State Government, in line with the reforms of the state-owned media organisations, has directed the closure of the Nigerian Observer newspaper for a period of one month, for re-organisation and re-launch of the media outfit.

“All existing staff of the Nigerian Observer are hereby redeployed to the Ministry of Communication and Orientation, with immediate effect, where they will receive further directives on their new responsibilities,” he said.

Ogie said, “Members of the reading public and lovers of the Nigerian Observer brand are assured that their darling newspaper titles will return to the stands shortly better and improved.”