Special Adviser on Political Matters to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has urged the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade to rise above mere tradition, but set proactive leadership that will make him become a builder of institutions, promoter of knowledge and a catalyst for progress across Oyo town and beyond.

Ojudu stated this while speaking on Tuesday in a paper titled: “From ceremonial to transformational: Redefining the role of Oba in Yoruba progress”, delivered at the 60th Anniversary of the Ladigbolu Grammar School, Oyo.

He used the occasion to congratulate the new Alaafin, extolling his impressive record of achievements overseas, boasting that “I have no doubt you will steer Oyo to new heights”.

Lamenting that genuine leadership that prioritises the collective good over personal gains had continued to be in short supply in the country, Ojudu tasked the new Alaafin to lead a renaissance of the Yoruba past, defined by dignity, knowledge, unparalleled public service and genuine development, and not leave it to politicians alone, so as to restore the values that made Yorubaland a beacon of excellence.

The programme was put together by the old students executives led by Pastor (Mrs.) Olufunmilayo Ojoawo, the President General, in honour of the founder of the school, late Chief Moses Ogunmola who was the Otun of Oyo.

The late Ogunmola was allocated the land on which he built the school in 1965 by the then Alaafin Bello Gbadegesin, Ladigbolu II.

Noting that the role of royal fathers had become largely ceremonial in recent times while the reins of power remain firmly in the hands of elected officials, Ojudu said, “The ceremonial role of Obas has fallen short of proactive leadership which our communities desperately need”.

He, therefore called on all Obas in Yorubaland to return to the vision of their ancestors who see leadership as a sacred duty to serve the people.

Addressing the new Alaafin, Ojudu, a veteran journalist, politician and advocate for democracy, who alongside other pro-democracy activists fought for the restoration of democracy, said. “It is your task, Kabiyesi, to lead the renaissance of the Yoruba past – a past defined by dignity, knowledge, unparalleled public service, and genuine development.

“You must reach out to the best minds, those who like Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his co-visioners, Adekunle Fajuyi, Wole Soyinka, Ayodele Awojobi, Gani Fawehinmi, Tai Solarin, Alao Aka- Basorun, Ojetunji Aboyade, and others of their generation, brought honour, dignity and achievements to the Yoruba race.

“These issues cannot be left to the politicians alone. Your leadership and influence are essential in restoring the values that made Yourubaland a beacon of excellence. We will be happy to return here in a decade and find that our Kabiyesi has used his technological education and network to berth a reputable industrial institute of world standard in this town.”

He also advised the students of the school as well as those invited to see themselves “as future custodians of our heritage. While we speak of the roles of our Obas, you too have a role to play. Take pride in your roots, strive for excellence, and understand that leadership is not limited to those on thrones”.