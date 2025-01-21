South African comedian Trevor Noah is officially returning as host of the 2025 Grammys.

This marks the comedian’s fifth year in a row as host, the Recording Academy said Tuesday.

“@TrevorNoah is set to take us into Music’s Biggest Night to honor music and amplify support for the music community impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires,” the Recording Academy posted on social media.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 2 with a “renewed sense of purpose” after wildfires swept Los Angeles in early January, the academy said previously.

According to the Academy, this year’s show will raise funds for wildlife relief efforts and honour the first responders battling the flames.

Beyonce leads all artists with 11 Grammy nominations this year for her foray into country music, the album “Cowboy Carter,” which dropped March 29, 2024.

Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone are up for seven awards apiece, while Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift are each up for for six awards.

The show is set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Last year, Noah hosted the awards show from the same venue.Taylor Swift took home album of the year for “Midnights” and Victoria Monét won best new artist while Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa and more performed at the event.