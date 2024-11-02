A former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Professor Amos Utuama, has passed away.

Utuama, who served as deputy governor between 2007 and 2015 under former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, died in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos after a prolonged illness at the age of 77.

Utuama was a prominent legal icon who once served as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Delta State under former Governor James Ibori.

His contributions to the legal profession and governance were significant, as he was highly regarded as a law lecturer at the University of Lagos prior to his venturing into politics.

Although the family has yet to make an official announcement, political associates have confirmed his passing.

His health had reportedly declined following the death of his wife, Dr. Nelly Utuama.

Meanwhile, former governor Ibori has paid tribute to Utuama, describing him as a humble, loyal attorney who executed his duties with utmost professionalism.

“Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, my humble, loyal, and esteemed Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

“You were my steadfast legal foundation, executing your duties with unwavering commitment. If it were within my power to halt death, I would have done so for you.

“Farewell, dear Professor. May your pure soul rest in eternal peace,” Ibori wrote in his tribute.

Born on June 5, 1947, Utuama hailed from Otughievwen in the Ughievwen Kingdom of Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.