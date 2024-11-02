Movie director and actor, Kunle Afolayan has announced the passing of his 81-year-old mother, Mrs Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan.

The film producer and director who is set to release another Anikulapo Series, shared the sad news on his Instagram page on Saturday, posting cherished memories with his late mother, including photos of her with her grandchildren.

He wrote, “It is hard to accept, but she surely lived a good life. Our mother, Maami Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan, has gone to rest. (1943-2024).

“She is survived by children and grandchildren. Please keep us in your prayers. Omo re a gbeyin gbogbo wa.”

His brother, actor Gabriel Afolayan, also mourned their mother, sharing, “Home is not cool. We lost a very dear one. You’d be greatly missed, big mummy (Iya Oyo). We all love you to bits. I will miss my gist and dance partner.

“Rest on #maami,“ Gabriel wrote.

LEADERSHIP reports that late Mrs Afolayan was the widow of the the late veteran Nigerian actor, dramatist and filmmaker, Adeyemi Josiah Afolayan, popularly known as ‘Ade Love’, who died in 1996.