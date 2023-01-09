A former member of Edo State House of Assembly, Festus Edughele, has been kidnapped on Monday morning by suspected gunmen in Ubiaja while on his way from Orhionmwon to Benin City.

This is coming three days after 32 persons, who were hoping to board a train to Warri in Delta State from Ubiaja Edo State, were kidnapped at the Train station.

Security agents were still battling to locate where the abducted passengers were taken to while hoping that other suspects would be apprehended while one suspect had already been arrested.

Edughele was slated to board a plane to Abuja from Benin City before he was abducted by the gunmen, who took him into the bush.

A former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Festus Ebea, who confirmed the incident, said his former colleague had intended to board the now suspended train service from Ubiaja to Abuja.

Ebea said, “He was kidnapped this morning in Ubiaja on his way from Orhionmwon to Benin. He had intended to take the train for Ubiaja but he could not so since the train service has been suspended.

“The family is aware of his kidnap, the Police Division in that area has been informed and we hope action will be taken to rescue him,” the former lawmaker added.