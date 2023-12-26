The Former Governors Forum (FGF) has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on his 70th birthday anniversary, describing the former governor of Benue State as a consummate politician, and an outstanding Nigerian.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman of the Forum and former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and deputy chairman/former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday, the Forum further described Sen. Akume as “a politician who diligently pursued his goals, becoming one of the most experienced and successful political leaders of his generation.

“A sociologist with varied experience in labour relations, management and political leadership, his background experience approximate grassroot and inter-group relations that spanned decades, an experience that includes

Local Government Chairman, Governor, Senator, Senate Minority Leader, a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that has prepared him for national leadership role as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. His imaginative and bold programs as the governor of Benue state have been a reference point for a generation of the people of his state. Not many Nigerian of his generation has had visible impact on his community like Sen. George Akume.

“Charismatic, friendly and humble in dispositions, his mentorship in political leadership covers a large number of people.

“We join the good people of Benue State and other Nigerians in wishing a worthy statesman and a nationalist a happy birthday.”