A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Yobe State, Alhaji Abba Gana Tata, has resigned his membership of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

He made this known in a letter addressed to the PDP local government chairman in Bursari and the party state chairman, Ambassador Umar El-Gadh.

It was however learnt that he is poised to join the APC soon.

A copy of his resignation letter obtained by LEADERSHIP, read, “I write to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP. This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from People Democratic Party (PDP) effective from Tuesday the 13th day of September 2022, Attached herewith is my membership card. No. 1533599.

The statement added that, “I have communicated to the Chairman of Masaba Ward Bursari Local Government Area, State Chairman of the Party, Yobe State, effective 13, September, 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter intimating you of my total withdrawal from all activities at the Ward, Local, State, and National levels of the People Democratic Party (PDP).”