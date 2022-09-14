The Labour Party (LP) has lambasted the spokesman of the Bola Tinubu campaign organisation and minister of state for Labour, Mr Festus Keyamo over his allegation that Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi faked his assassination attempt.

A statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, said the statement by Festus Keyamo is treasonable and a clear indication that the Tinubu campaign council want to set assassins after Obi.

The spokesman urged the public to be fully informed that the APC has indirectly warned all Nigerians that a plan to assassinate Peter Obi by the APC is on the way.

“The attention of Labour party has once again been drawn to the most bizarre and unprecedented desperation of APC led administration through their presidential campaign Spoke Person, Mr Festus Keyamo, who raises a false narratives about our party presidential candidate Mr Peter Gregory Obi of an attempt to fake a self assassination attempt against his own life.

“Labour party considered this devilish act by the APC presidential spokesman as not only deceitful but a subtle way to gain unmerited sympathy in their bogus attempt at employing crude primitive tactics clandestinely in order to win the 2023 presidential election through fraudulent means.

“Festus Keyamo provocative and highly disparaging insinuation against our Presidential candidate would have been ignored with its puerile contents but it’s expedient to set the record straight for the benefits of the public and our party members.

“Festus Keyamo in a fabricated and very misleading press statement claimed he was responding to a non – existent false rumour that Peter Obi plans to “stage – manage” an “assassination attempt” on himself is alarming and very frightening and it leaves no room to doubt the implications of the claim as it is like a self confession by the APC in its plan to assassinate the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.