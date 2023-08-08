Ex-Katsina Deputy Governor Emerges New SSG

A former Katsina State Deputy Governor, Abdulahi Garba Faskari, has been appointed as the secretary to the state government (SSG).

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, who approved his appointment in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed Kaula, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

He added that Faskari is expected to bring on board his wealth of experience as he joins the administration.

“Indeed, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari’s appointment as the new SGS to the Katsina State Government can be likened to putting a square peg in a square hole.

“He is eminently qualified to join our progressive-minded administration, and I personally can vouch for his intellectual pedigree and exceptional administrative acumen.

“Perfectly, he is going to fill the huge vacuum Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa left behind. The new SGS is one of the accomplished public servants Katsina State has had in recent years.