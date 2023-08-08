NNPC Subsidiary, NOSL Task A/Ibom Women On Sanitation

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production and Natural Oilfield Services Limited have organised a sanitation and hygiene drive at Iko Townhall, Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom State to educate the community women.

Chairman of Eastern Obolo local government area Abraham Odion; executive secretary of Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Igbemi Arthur, and traditional ruler of Eastern Obolo, Ubong Harry John Etetor Ilile (IX), attended the occasion.

About 500 women from 27 communities (urban and riverine areas) of Eastern Obolo local government area actively participated in an educational session on sanitation and hygiene best practices, at the event, which took place on July 25, 2023.

The companies noted that proper sanitation and hygiene create a disease-free environment, and healthy communities thrive in all aspects of life, hence the need to raise awareness becomes crucial.

Public health is highly essential to the welfare of people. Clean surroundings and safe water uplift communities and ensure that their basic needs are met.

Speaking at the event, Odion said, “Women form an integral part of the community, and informing them about sanitation and hygiene will help prevent diseases, leading to better health for everyone in the community.”