The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has visited Kano State on Sunday to meet with victims of the tragic mosque fire at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where the injured were receiving medical care.

Obi expressed deep sorrow and condemnation of the violent act, stating that, “This is very horrific and remains very condemnable. It’s sad this can happen in our nation today. Nobody can say why this young boy can do a thing like this to his own family members and the society.”

He emphasised the importance of solidarity and support for both the victims and the hospital staff working tirelessly to care for them.

“We remain in solidarity condemning such acts. My reason for coming here is to show that solidarity and support in their care in one way or the other and the hospital management in what they are doing and again condemn this senseless act of violent killing.”

The fire, which resulted in the death of 11 persons, occurred in Larabar-Albasawa on the outskirts of Gezawa LGA of Kano State last Wednesday when one Shafiu Abubakar set a mosque on fire in the early hours of the day to vent his anger against some of his family members over alleged injustice in family inheritance sharing.

The arsonist allegedly poured petrol around the mosque and set it on fire during the early morning (Subh) prayer at about 5:30 am and thereafter locked the doors of the mosque, trapping about 40 worshippers inside.

Obi also extended his condolences to the government and the people of Kano State, urging all Nigerians to unite against such senseless violence.

See Photos Below: