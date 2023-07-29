Ex-Lawmaker Osagie Tasks 10th NASS On Constitution Review, Economy, Others

A former Minority Whip of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Samson Osagie, has admonished the 10th National Assembly to, as a matter necessity, make the issues of constitution amendment, economic empowerment, diversification of the economy, and infrastructural development as priorities as Nigerians were anxious in seeing positive change in the socio-economic development of the nation.

Osagie, who recently emerged as the chairman of African Bar Association and Executive Director, Centre for Advance & Dynamic Leadership for Development, gave the admonition in a speech delivered while setting agenda for the 10th National Assembly at the National Political Science Association (NPSA) meeting held in Abuja.

The former federal lawmaker’s speech emailed to LEADERSHIP also addressed the need for the 10th National Assembly to right the wrong and negative perception by a section of the Nigerian public about the role of the legislature in democratic governance.

He said other key areas of national development the 10th Assembly must focus on include; education and human capital development, healthcare for all, transparent governance and accountability, security and safety of all persons and property, fix the nation’s refineries and security.

He said, “Since the dawn of the 4th Republic Nigerians have misunderstood the role of the legislature in democratic governance. While some have called for the outright scrapping of the arm of government, others have argued that their role does not deserve to be on a full-time basis.