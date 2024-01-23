Ahead of the local government election in Rivers State, former acting chairman of Oyigbo local government area, Hon Innocent Ajaelu, has called on Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to dissolve the State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Ajaelu, who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, accused the chairman and members of the commission of being card-carrying of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He advised the governor to appoint technocrats, who are apolitical to serve as chairman and members of the state electoral umpire.

The former LG chairman said: “I want to appeal to Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, to dissolve the RSIEC because the RSIEC members are card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The chairman just finished serving the state in the capacity of a judge. There is no how he can conduct a free and fair election. If Sim (Fubara) wants to write him name in gold, let him dissolve RSIEC.

“Let him appoint technocrats; people who are apolitical into RSIEC; people that have no interest in partisan politics. I still remember Professor Nimi Briggs as RSIEC chairman in Rivers State.

“This is a man who stood his ground and conducted one of the freest elections in the state. I appeal to dissolve the presently constituted RSIEC in the state.”

Ajaelu stated that the current chairmen of the 23 local government councils in the state have performed below expectations.