Ex-President Buhari In Borno For Zulum’s Son’s Wedding As VP, Govs, Dangote, Others Grace Occasion

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, travelled to Maiduguri, Borno State capital for the wedding fatiha of Mohammed Babagana Zulum, eldest son of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

The wedding fatiha, which took place at the Maiduguri Central Mosque located close to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, saw former President Buhari performing the role of the groom’s representative (Waliy).

The wedding was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governors of Kwara, Gombe, Yobe, Ogun, Niger, Bauchi, Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi and Katsina States, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former Governors of Borno, Maina Ma’aji Lawan and Ali Modu Sheriff, former Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna and Zamfara States, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Atiku Bagudu, Nasir El-Rufai and Bello Matawalle respectively, former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, immediate-past IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, and GCEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari Kolo; among other top members of the political class.

Businessman and africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, and traditional rulers from within and outside Borno State, amongst others dignitaries, were also present.

Performing wedding rites, former President Buhari asked for the bride’s hand (Ummi Kaltum) on behalf of Zulum’s son and thereafter handed the dowry to a representative of the bride.

The former President congratulated Zulum’s family on the occasion and advised the new couple to commit themselves to a life-long union.