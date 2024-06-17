Ad

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a surprise visit to the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, on Monday, to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

Obasanjo served as President from 1999 to 2007.

This was disclosed in a post on X by the special assistant on media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, on Monday.

Kukoyi wrote: “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.”