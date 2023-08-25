Ex-Presidential Aide Seeks Clarity Of Roles For Ministers To Avoid Conflict

Former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has lauded the recent inauguration of the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu, saying the newly appointed ministers have the capacity to deliver, while raising concerns on the need to avoid duplication of roles in ministries.

For this reason, he called on the president to clarify where “innovation” as a portfolio would be based and to further make public articulation of social welfare which has now been added to the health ministry.

Akande, who is the spokesperson to immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, made his views known while responding to questions, as he featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

According to him, there has to be clarity in the area of who takes charge of the “innovation” portfolio which has been duplicated between two ministries.

He said, “An important thing we may have to look at is, if you look at the list of the ministries, there are two important questions the Federal Government has to answer, I think the President has to answer this: number one, where is innovation? We have the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation and we also have the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, which has to be sorted out.

“Are we going to have a situation where you have innovation here and you have innovation there? Probably this has been sorted out by the two ministers because reason, why this is important is because in the previous administration even when you didn’t have innovation under the Science and Technology Ministry, the people in the Science and Technology just assumed that the innovation was under their purview and the people in Communication and Digital Economy also made such assumption.

“So you find out that there were meetings where both of them were contending tough battles so I think it is important for the president to clarify where is innovation?”

“Secondly, people have even noticed that the President now has two coordinating ministers: (Minister of Finance) and Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Social Welfare. So what is social welfare? Is social welfare what we used to have under Social Development which was in humanitarian affairs but no longer there?

“So, that has been changed from Humanitarian Affairs, Social Welfare and Disaster Management to Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, but social welfare is now taken to health. Now, is social welfare the same thing as social development?

“I understand what the president is trying to do by bringing social welfare in line with health is, while he is trying to advance the microeconomic issue in the economy maybe 4-5% GDP figure in a positive trajectory, he also wants to keep a