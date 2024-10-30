Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Omrana Jino, has threatened legal action against the federal government over the lingering national grid collapse that has plunged Northern Nigeria into darkness.

At a press conference yesterday in Katsina, Jino criticized the government’s response to the blackout, describing it as “inadequate” and “unacceptable.”

He emphasised the severe impact of the power outage, citing major disruptions to lives, businesses, and socio-economic activities throughout the northern region.

“We hold the federal government accountable for this failure and demand justice for the victims,” Jino stated.

He urged those in northern Nigeria affected by the blackout or who suffered damages to register their information on his social media platform, intending to gather evidence for a legal case.

He added that in addition to the Federal Government, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KECO) and the Consumer Protection Council and other concerned authorities would also face legal action to secure justice for the people.

Jino further criticised the Katsina State Government for neglecting the people’s needs and focusing unnecessary projects, pointing out its excessive spending on ring road construction projects that were not included in the state’s 2024 budget.

He assured that he would continue to monitor the state budget’s performance to promote the welfare of the people.