The Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Committee has said President Bola Tinubu will not regret appointing Prof Nentawe Yiltwada as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

They argued that the minister has the pedigree and academic background to preside over the ministry.

The elders stated this while distancing themselves from a position of “Progressive Volunteers for Tinubu” castigating the appointment of Professor Nentawe Yiltwada as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The APC elders, in a statement signed by their chairman, Ambassador Danladi Wuyep, claimed there was euphoria over the appointment of Yiltwada, indicating his choice as minister was not a mistake.

“Yiltwada appointment is a recognition of loyalty, patriotism, and dedication all along. The appointment is a well-deserved one that we in the elders committee in Plateau believe will further spur him to do more for his country, Nigeria. He is an exceptional individual with impeccable character and integrity, coupled with a sound academic background.

“It is therefore heartwarming that President Tinubu decided to choose Prof. Nentawe to occupy that exalted office and, as such, a great honour to him, as well as the people of Plateau State. Prof. Nentawe’s appointment will in no small way re-invigorate, re-energise, and reposition the APC on the Plateau since he will represent the state at the Federal Executive Council.”

The Plateau APC elders also condemned the “Progressive Volunteers for Tinubu” for its outburst against the appointment of Yiltwada, adding that the reason adduced that Mr. President ought to have given the Ministry to a woman was a mischief and display of ignorance.

The committee therefore assured President Tinubu that he will not regret appointing Prof. Nentawe as a Minister based on his track record and also his experiences as a humanitarian, an astute administrator, and a reputable academic.