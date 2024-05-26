Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has returned to the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom for further studies.

Saraki, a UK-trained medical doctor and former governor of Kwara State, took to his verified Facebook page to announce the development on Sunday with a photograph showing his arrival at the school premises.

The two-time Kwara Central Senator said he was thrilled and excited to be back in class alongside other leaders and brilliant minds from around the world.

Saraki wrote: “Thrilled to be back in class at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford for the ‘Reimagining Leadership’ Executive Education Programme!

“I’m excited to dive right into the curriculum alongside other leaders and brilliant minds from around the world!”