A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Umar-Halilu, has appealed to women in Niger State to come out en masse and vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Umar Mohammed Bago, in March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

Umar-Halilu, who is a member of the APC presidential campaign council and member, Tinubu /Shettima Grassroots independent campaign council told journalists yesterday that the outcome of the Saturday polls is dependent on active participation of women who, according to her, form the bulk of voting population in the state.

Umar-Halilu noted that the APC candidate, Bago, is someone who has been passionate about women empowerment and an advocate of greater representation of women in politics.

She said as a member of the House of Representatives, Bago came up with a women and youth empowerment initiative that impacted on the lives of the two most important segments of the society.

She explained that the programme took many youths across the state off the streets with a lot of them becoming productive members of the society and employers of labour.

She said on that score, the women and youth would turnout and vote for him so that he can continue to advance their cause by providing the dividends of democracy for them.

According to her, among the candidates angling for the state’s topmost position, Bago stands out as someone with the experience and wherewithal to steer the state on the path of development and growth.

She therefore urged both women and men to vote for him massively during the poll.

Umar-Halilu is the convener and national coordinator of Progressive Ambassadors for Tinubu/Shettima (PATS 4 BATS) 2023 campaign strategies and Support Team.